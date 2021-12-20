PM Modi to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, offer cash benefit schemes for women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on December 21 to participate in a programme that will be attended by over 2 lakh women, at around 1 PM.

In a press statement, the PMO said that the programme is being held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women at the grassroots level by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

Self Help Groups (SHG) will receive a total amount of Rs 1,000 crore, that will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), 80,000

SHGs will receive Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 will receive

Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

The Prime Minister will further encourage Business Correspondent-Sakhis (B.C.-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 B.C.-Sakhis.



When B.C.- Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4000 for six months, the government statement said.

PM Modi will also transfer a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.



The total transfer is for Rs 15,000 per beneficiary where a girl child will get Rs 2,000 on completing one-year complete vaccination, Rs 1,000 on admission in class–I, Rs 2,000 on admission in class–VI, Rs 2,000 on admission in class-IX Rs 3,000 on passing class XII and Rs 5,000 on admission in any degree/ diploma course.

Further the PM will lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit. These units will supply the Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state.