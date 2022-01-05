PM Modi to visit Punjab today, announce new development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore in Punjab's Ferozepur today.



Modi's visit to the city comes ahead of the upcoming polls in Punjab despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.



According to the PMO, the projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, and Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line.



The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) 's satellite centre at Rs 490.5 crore and include 30 intensive care and high dependency beds.



"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," tweeted PM Modi today.



Further, the hospital will provide services in 10 specialities including internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT and psychiatry-drug de-addiction, reported ANI.



Besides, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur that will be developed at Rs 325 crore each and with a capacity of about 100 seats.



The 669-km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 39,500 crore. It will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra.



The Greenfield Expressway will connect key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the holy Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra. The four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section will cost Rs 1,700 crore.