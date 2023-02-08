PM Modi's heart as pure as Ganga; Rahul Gandhi flew in GMR planes: What Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday responded to the charge of crony capitalism levelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He said before 2014, daily new scams were being reported in newspapers and people were losing faith in the politicians.

"PM Modi re-established the public's faith in government elected representatives," he said. "PM Modi's thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganga river and will remain so," Rijiju said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

WATCH: Govt Bent Rules For Gautam Adani, Says Rahul Gandhi in Parliament



Speaking in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi had a decades-long friendship and that the central government was bending rules to favour his conglomerate. Gandhi also alleged that GVK was forced to give Mumbai airport to the Adani Group. However, the GVK rejected the charge saying the decision to sell its stakes in Mumbai Airport to Adani "was taken by the management of its own accord and there was absolutely no question of any extraneous pressure being exerted on us".

Today, Rijiju referred to this clarification and said GVK transferred the airport to Adani keeping commercial interest in mind. The minister also responded to the charge that PM Modi flew in Gautam Adani's chartered plane. He said Rahul Gandhi flew in GMR Group's plane and the Delhi airport was given to GMR by the UPA government. "We did not object to this," Rijiju said, adding that BJP and Congress are political parties and they both hire planes for political campaigns. There should not be any controversy on this, he said.

The minister said if chief ministers from BJP or Congress meet any industrialist, there should not any objection as the country needs investment and industries for growth.