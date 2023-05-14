Poster war in Karnataka between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah erupts after Congress’ big win

As the Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly election, speculations started coming from all quarters on who would become the next chief minister.

The contest between its two top leaders, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar seems to have intensified for the chief ministerial post as a poster war has erupted with supporters putting up large hoardings to display support for their leaders.

According to ANI, Posters were displayed outside D K Shivakumar's house in Bangalore on Sunday, wishing him an advanced birthday, which is on May 15, and putting "Birthday greetings to the new Chief Minister of Karnataka" on them.

Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting would be conducted on Sunday, with the Congress Legislative Party anticipated to endorse a resolution allowing the party's high command to choose the Karnataka chief minister.

DK Shivakumar defeated JDS candidate B Nagaraju in Kanakapura by 1,22,392 votes, while Siddaramaiah defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate V Somanna in Varuna.

After winning the election, DK Shivakumar became a bit emotional and said, “I delivered Karnataka to the fold…” DKS also added that he was inspired by Sonia Gandhi visiting him while in jail in Delhi in 2020.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Congress won 135 seats, knocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it held and improving its own chances in future elections. The BJP was able to secure 66 seats.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) won 19 seats. Independents got two seats, with Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha each taking one.

