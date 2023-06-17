'Problem arises when women wear small clothes': Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali stokes controversy on women's dress code

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Saturday triggered a controversy by commenting on dress code of women. The minister was responding to an incident where women students in Hyderabad had to remove their burqas before they were allowed to appear for their exams.

The incident took place in KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women in Hyderabad. The students alleged that when they reached the exam centre on Friday, they were initially barred from entering the exam hall. Later on, the students said they were allowed to enter the hall after removing their burqas.

Reacting to the incident, Ali said that women must cover themselves as much as possible. When he was asked about the issue that happened at KV Ranga Reddy college, he said problems arise if women wear short dresses.

“Our policy is an absolutely secular policy. Everyone has the right to wear whatever they want. But, one should practice wearing dress according to Hindu or Islamic practices and not follow European culture. We should respect our dressing culture. Especially, women shouldn't wear short dresses and they should cover themselves as much as possible," said Ali.

"We will look into the issue and take action accordingly," he added.

#WATCH | "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct...We should wear good clothes. Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehn'ne se pareshaani hoti hai,… pic.twitter.com/iagCgWT1on — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

The students said that they were asked wait outside the exam hall for almost half an hour. In the end, they had to remove the burqa to appear for the exam.

“The college authorities have instructed us to not wear a burqa from tomorrow. But, this is against the examination rules. Our parents have complained regarding the issue to Home Minister Mahmood Ali. He said that not allowing female students with burqa into the center is not right,” said a student.



#WATCH | Telangana | Girl students who appeared for examination at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad allege that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before sitting for the exam. (16.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/JHzWP1agsR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

