Raghav Magunta, YSR Congress MP's son, arrested in Delhi Excise Policy case

Raghav Magunta, the son of Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. The ED is investigating the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, the officials said on Saturday.

They said that Raghav Magunta was arrested on Friday night in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had also mentioned that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Magunta Sreenivasalu Reddy in connection with the liquor trade.

Magunta is expected to appear before a local court where the federal probe agency will ask for his custody.

This is the third arrest made by the ED in this case and the ninth overall.

Earlier this week, ED arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd.

The father and son duo was part of a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, which was created as a part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, alleged the agency.

Till now, ED has filed two charge sheets in this case.

The money laundering case came up from a CBI FIR.

In the CBI and the ED complaints, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused.

Also Read: ‘Entirely misconceived’: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking ban on BBC after PM Modi documentary