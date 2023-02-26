Read CBI's full statement on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in corruption related to a new policy for liquor sales in the city. Sisodia was taken into custody after being questioned by the CBI for several hours.

The CBI is investigating allegations that Sisodia and others had favoured a private company while drafting the new policy for liquor sales. The arrest has caused a stir in Delhi's political circles and is likely to have an impact on the upcoming state elections. Sisodia has denied any wrongdoing and called the arrest a political conspiracy.

Read the full CBI statement here:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested Dy. Chief Minister of GNCTD, Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

A chargesheet has been filed on 25.12.2022 against then CEO of a Mumbai based private company and 06 others. Further investigation is being carried out.

The Dy. CM was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on 19.02.2023.

However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on 26.02.2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on 17.10.2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case.

However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi.