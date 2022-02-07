Request Owaisi to accept Z category security: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, to accept Z category security offered by the government after a recent attack on his car.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that a government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat, but he has been informed that the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

Shots were fired at Owaisi’s car on February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered.

A detailed investigation is being carried out in the case and the Home Ministry had sought a report from the state government, Shah said.

”Through the House, I would like to request Owaisi ji to accept the security to address our concerns about his safety,” the minister said.