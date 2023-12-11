‘Resounding declaration of hope’: PM Modi on SC upholding the abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, said that it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for the citizens of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. PM Modi said that today’s verdict is a “beacon of hope” and a testament to the collective resolve to build a more united India.

“Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else,” said PM Modi on social media.

The Supreme Court that had heard a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, said that the President’s order to scrap Article 370 was valid, and not malafide.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, pointing that every decision of the government cannot be challenged, added that Article 370 was a temporary provision, an interim arrangement due to the war conditions in the state.

“I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370.

The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India,” said PM Modi.

The apex court has also upheld the decision to carve out Ladakh as a Union Territory. The Supreme Court further directed the Election Commission of India to hold polls under Section 14 of the Reorganisation Act and statehood at the earliest.

