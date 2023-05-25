Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, on oxygen support; shifted to LNJP Hospital's ICU ward

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital on Thursday after he collapsed in Tihar Jail. Jain collapsed due to dizziness, according to sources within AAP.

AAP sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury".

The party, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, further claimed that the former Delhi minister suffers from acute lumbar pain due to a slipped disc, which causes vertigo and lower back pain. AAP said the pain radiates through his lower limbs and leaves him with decreased mobility.

Jain fell down inside the washroom of the jail at nearly 6 am on Thursday, according to the Tihar jail DG. The Tihar jail DG added that Jain will undergo several medical tests at the hospital. Another jail official said the former Delhi minister was kept under observation after he complained of weakness.

The official added the former Delhi minister's vitals were normal adding he also complained of pain in back, left leg, and shoulders. Jain was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital after being referred from the DDU Hospital. The former Delhi minister is on oxygen support at present. In a photograph shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, the frail-looking Jain was seen at the hospital bed with a belt around his waist.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to the ICU of LNJP hospital in Delhi after he was referred here from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Jain is on oxygen support. He was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital earlier today when he felt dizzy and fell in the bathroom of Tihar jail: AAP… pic.twitter.com/iwJ9HP3a3a — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

Prison officials stated: "Today on 25/05/2023 in the morning at around 6 am, Under Trial Prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped/fell down in the bathroom of MI Room of the hospital of CJ-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. Then, he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal. He was further referred to DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in his back, left leg and shoulder."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal wished Satyendar Jain a speedy recovery in a tweet. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "The person who was working day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public, today a dictator is bent on killing that good person. That dictator has only one thought- to finish everyone, he lives only in "I". He only wants to see himself. God is watching all, He will do justice to all. I pray to God for Satyendra ji's speedy recovery. May God give them the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances".

जो इंसान जनता को अच्छा इलाज और अच्छी सेहत देने के लिए दिन-रात काम कर रहा था, आज उस भले इंसान को एक तानाशाह मारने पर तुला है।



उस तानाशाह की एक ही सोच है - सबको ख़त्म कर देने की, वो सिर्फ़ “मैं” में ही जीता है। वो सिर्फ़ खुद को ही देखना चाहता है।



भगवान सब देख रहे हैं, वो सबके… https://t.co/I4UYn9xP9r — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2023

Earlier this, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he felt unwell. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court earlier this month that the former Delhi health minister lost around 35 kgs weight while in custody.

Singhvi said: "This man has lost 35 kgs. He is a skeleton now. He has extreme health problems. We are asking for liberty to move the vacation bench". The former Delhi minister is lodged in prison since May last year, when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a connection with a money laundering case.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)

