Satyendar Jain gets interim bail for 6 weeks from SC on medical grounds

Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for 6 weeks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case. The order was passed by the top court's vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha, news agency ANI reported.

The top court has asked Jain to not leave Delhi without permission and to avoid making any statements before the media. He has also been granted bail on the condition that he would neither influence nor meet any of the witnesses connected to the money laundering case.

The top court bench said while issuing the order: "We are inclined to consider interim bail on medical grounds and grant him six weeks to take medical treatment in private hospitals of his choice. He is being released on interim bail on medical grounds on conditions imposed by the trial court with the addition that he shall not influence or meet with any witnesses".

Jain on Thursday was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital after he collapsed in Tihar jail due to dizziness at around 6 am. After this, he was referred to to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and admitted to its ICU ward as he reported breathing problems. Jain was also taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday as he felt unwell.

Satyendar Jain is in jail since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. Jain was accused of allegedly laundering money via shell companies and buying land with illegal funds.

Jain has since denied the charges and said all these accusations are politically motivated.

Satyendar Jain held multiple portfolios in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet including home, health, home, and urban development. Jain resigned from posts in January this year.

(With ANI, India Today inputs)

