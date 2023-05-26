New Parliament inauguration: Nothing unconstitutional about President not opening new building, says senior BJP leader

New Parliament building inauguration: The ongoing controversy over the call to invite PM Narendra Modi to open the new parliament building instead of President Droupadi Murmu has been escalating. While the united Opposition, 20 parties so far, has decided to boycott, the ruling alliance is trying to get political parties across the country on its side and attend the mega event. The new parliament building will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 28 as per the schedule so far.

Several BJP and Opposition leaders have taken to Twitter to share their views over the boycott of the event.

The Opposition, on Wednesday, in a letter said that the proposal to call PM Modi to inaugurate the newly built building and "completely sidelining" President Droupadi Murmu is an insult to the President's high office and a violation of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

On Friday, senior BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that neither constitutional law nor convention mandates that the President of India inaugurate a new Parliament building.

Pointing out the constitutional law, Jethmalani said that the President is very much part of Parliament, and has powers in respect of the institution. Most of these powers are to be exercised on the advice of the Council of Ministers.

“Neither constitutional law nor convention mandates that the President of India inaugurate a new Parliament building! The President is very much part of Parliament and the Constitution exhaustively prescribes his/ her powers in respect of the institution. Most of these powers are to be exercised on the advice of the Council of Ministers and a few are to be exercised in his/ her independent discretion,” Jethmalani tweeted.

He further added: “The Constitutional role for the President is concerned with weighty matters of State: not symbolic acts outside the Houses. The boycott of the inauguration by a number of Opposition parties is totally misconceived and yet another act of petty personal politics. If better sense does not prevail by Sunday there is no loss to the nation: the only losers will be the boycotting members themselves. They will not be part of a most significant event in the annals of our Parliament’s history and future generations will only mock them for their churlishness."

The Opposition parties in their letter had referred to the Constitution's Article 79, and stated that Murmu 'is not only the Head of State but also an integral part of the Parliament'. "She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the president. Yet, the prime minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her," the opposition parties declared.

Several union ministers have criticised the boycott call of the Opposition parties.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said: “The inauguration of the new building of Parliament is a festival of democracy. This should not become an issue of conflict. There is a limit to politicising anything. I think we should all celebrate it together.”

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too criticised the Opposition parties for boycotting the event. “Whether you like the Prime Minister or do not like to see him... Whatever it is, you have to respect the temple of democracy. ...it is not good to boycott the temple of democracy where we debate people’s issues. ...At least for the people, participate in the function,” Sitharaman said in a press conference on Thursday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The new building of the Parliament is going to be inaugurated on 28th May. No one should politicise this, the new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of all Indians. It is my appeal to all parties who have decided to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament that they should rethink their decision.”

So far, the Centre has claimed that 25 political parties have agreed to attend the opening ceremony on Sunday. On the other hand, 20 Opposition parties have so far decided to skip the grand event.

Who all have been invited

Invitations have also been extended to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil, Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and leaders of opposition parties.

