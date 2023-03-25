Second security breach during PM Modi's poll rally in Karnataka's Davanagere

A massive security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi occurred during his election rally in Karnataka's Davanagere on Saturday. The security was breached by a man who attempted to approach the prime minister but was apprehended by police in time.

This is the second such instance of security breach during PM Modi’s rally. Earlier, it happened in the Hubli road show when a kid came close to the prime minister.

The incident occurred while PM Modi was on his way to the Hubballi-Dharwad Railway Sports Complex to kick off the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival. The boy, however, was dragged away by security officials.

A young man from the Koppal region has been identified as the intruder. The police has started questioning him.

When senior police officer Alok Kumar spotted the man attempting to cross the barricade, he ran towards him and intercepted him. A Special Protection Group commando followed him as well.

Kumar took to Twitter to share that there was no security breach. He tweeted, "As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon’ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance Appropriate action is being taken in this regard."

As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon’ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt



He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance



Appropriate action is being taken in this regard pic.twitter.com/qsqdoBCszN — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) March 25, 2023

PM Modi said in his rally that Karnataka has decided to bring back the double engine government in the state.

Prime Minister inaugurated the Rs-4,249 crore, 13.71-km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura metro line, which includes 12 stations, on Saturday.

