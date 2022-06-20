Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed party veteran Jairam Ramesh, who is also Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, on Monday. Ramesh added that Sonia Gandhi has been advised to take rest.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," wrote Ramesh on Twitter.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2022

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, June 12 owing to post-COVID issues. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited her at the hospital on June 13.

Ramesh had said on Friday that a fungal infection had been detected in Sonia Gandhi's lower respiratory tract upon admission to the hospital.

"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," he said.

The Congress interim president has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Her son Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned thrice by the ED. He appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for a fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case.

