Sudan crisis: PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting today as 4,000 Indians stuck in Sudan

In the wake of the Sudan crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a high-level meeting on Friday. The Sudan crisis has put thousands of Indian lives in danger in the capital city of Khartoum, as per India Today sources. As many as 4,000 Indians are currently trapped in the crisis-hit nation.

According to the India Today report, PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to Indians in Sudan.

The Sudan army and a paramilitary organisation have been engaged in deadly combat for the past seven days, and it is estimated that 200 people have died due to this conflict.

Indians present in Sudan are also experiencing a shortage of food, water, medication, and electricity as a result of the indiscriminate shooting in the country. Reportedly about 5 million people are taking shelter at home, but they lack food, water, and electricity, and also, the communication in the country is severely damaged.

On Friday, the deadly clash entered its seventh day, and S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister (EAM), stated that the government is in constant touch with Indians stranded in Sudan.

On Thursday, India said the situation in Sudan is ‘very tense’, and they are focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals. We are in touch with people through different channels.”

The MEA, in a statement, said New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the developments besides being in touch with relevant countries. He said any evacuation plan will depend on the ground situation.

On Wednesday, India Today sources in the government shared that India is coordinating closely with various countries, including the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia, to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan. Foreign Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has already spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on the ground situation in violence-hit Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians.

An Indian national from Kerala, Albert Augestine, was hit by a stray bullet during the clashes and died of fatal injuries. The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted about the incident on April 16. The government said that all help would be provided for the family of the Indian national who died of bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the family of Albert Augestine, who hailed from the Kannur district of Kerala, will be provided with all the necessary help needed to bring his body back to the country.

Sudan situation:

Fight between two strong rival military factions broke out in Khartoum and other locations throughout Sudan, enveloping the city in combat for the first time and increasing the possibility of a national civil war.

According to the Reuters report, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce from 6 am (0400 GMT) on Friday, but residents of Khartoum and Bahri reported gunfire as Sudanese troops deployed in the cities on foot.

The RSF early on Friday announced a ceasefire after six days of fighting to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and to allow residents to reunite with their families.