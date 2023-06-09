Supriya Sule says she received threatening message on WhatsApp for Sharad Pawar; seeks Amit Shah's intervention

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday claimed that she received a threat message on her WhatsApp for her father and party chief Sharad Pawar. A delegation of NCP workers led by Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member, met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read "he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon", news agency PTI reported. Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police. A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.

"We are looking into it. We have started a probe," the official said.

Sule, meanwhile, has also sought Maharashtra government's and Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the case. In an interview with ANI, she said, "I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop."

To this, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis responded saying threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated.

He said the police will definitely take take action as per law.

"Maharashtra politics has a high tradition. Although there are differences at the political level there are no differences of opinion. Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated…In such a case the police will definitely take action as per law," he told ANI.

