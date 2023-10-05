'Take Adani money, vote for BRS': KTR tells voters in poll-bound Telangana

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked voters to accept the money offered by the BJP and Congress during elections but vote for his party, BRS. He said both parties - BJP and Congress - were getting money for the upcoming elections in Telangana, which is being ruled by KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

During a rally, KTR, son of chief minister KCR, said the Congress was getting a lot of funds from Karnataka and BJP was getting funds from Adani. "Do one thing, if a congress leader gives money, take it. If the BJP gives money take it without any hesitation, it's Adani's money there is nothing wrong, but vote for the BRS," he said.

Last week, KTR accused the Congress government in Karnataka of levying a 'political election tax' of Rs 500 per square foot on Bangalore builders to fund its Telangana unit. "Apparently, Karnataka's newly elected Congress Government has started levying a political election tax of Rs 500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress," the BRS leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a “political election tax” of ₹500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress 😁



— KTR (@KTRBRS) September 30, 2023

"Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that's why it's been rechristened Scamgress," he said, adding that no matter how much money they pump, the people of Telangana can not be fooled. "Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS."

Telangana, which will go to polls later this year, is heading for a three-way fight with Congress and BJP looking to expand their footprints on KCR's turf.

In the last election, the BRS (then TRS) had swept the state by bagging 88 of 119 seats with 47 per cent votes. The Congress won 19 seats, two down from the last tally, with over 28 per cent votes. The BJP got nearly 7 per cent votes but could win just 1 seat. However, BJP's performance in bypoll elections and the Hyderabad municipal corporation has boosted its morale.

