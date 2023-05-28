scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

Feedback

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

He also addressed Tamils living in Japan, while highlighting the link between the Tamil and Japanese languages.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India Tamil Nadu CM Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.


He also addressed Tamils living in Japan, while highlighting the link between the Tamil and Japanese languages.


On his train journey, he tweeted: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some related pictures.


"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.


The Chief Minister had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.


Later in the day, he addressed a meeting of the Tamil diaspora living in Japan and highlighted the various initiatives of his government aimed towards the welfare of such non-resident Tamil people.
Inviting them to his home state, he also extended his support to the Tamil people.

Published on: May 28, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement