All is not over yet in Telangana? Congress' DK Shivakumar takes charge, gets buses ready to take MLAs to Karnataka

The Congress, which has crossed the majority mark in Telangana, is not taking any chances and is ready to transport its MLAs to Karnataka if the winning margin narrows in the last rounds of counting, which is currently underway. The Congress needs 60 seats to form the government in Telangana, which has a 119-member House.

Also Read: Congress sinks in Hindi heartland: No seat-sharing with INDIA alliance for 2024 may backfire; here's why

As of now, the grand old party, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, is doing fairly well and is leading on 64 seats. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which ruled the state for 10 years, is leading on 40 seats. Besides these two, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 7 while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is leading on six seats.

Both BRS and AIMIM have opposed the Congress and can come together in case the latter slips below the majority mark. But they would still need support from the BJP, which is likely to win 7 seats.

Also Read: Massive blow for Rahul Gandhi? BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, shocks Congress in Chhattisgarh

Sensing danger and poaching attempts by the ruling BRS, the Congress has deployed its trouble-shooter in the southern region, DK Shivakumar, to keep the flock together. The Congress has also got buses ready at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna to transport the winning MLAs to neghbouring Karnataka.

Speaking on buses stationed in Hyderabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Kiran Kumar Chamala, said the party had taken some measures to ward off the poaching attempt by Chief Minister KCR. "You all know KCR's style of functioning, poaching is his main agenda. So we have taken some measurements, but after seeing the result today, the trends and everything. Such activity is not needed because at least we will have 80 plus seats...Everything is fine. We are very happy today," he said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | | On buses stationed at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Kiran Kumar Chamala says, "You all know KCR style of functioning, poaching is his main agenda. So we have taken some measurements, but after seeing the result today, the… https://t.co/7YcpjXFj5f pic.twitter.com/fGJxMXXOBN — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Krishnamurthy, a journalist, also shared a video, showing four buses ready in Hyderabad to take winning MLAs in case Congress falls below 60 seats - the number required to form government in Telangana. "Congress not taking any chances. 4 buses are ready in Taj Krishna in #Hyderabad where Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is overseeing operations. In case the party does not have a definitive number, Congress MLAs will be transported to #Karnataka," he wrote on X.

#TelanganaElections: #Congress not taking any chances. 4 buses ready in Taj Krishna in #Hyderabad where Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is overseeing operations. In case the party does not have a definitive number, Congress MLAs will be transported to #Karnataka. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/NJwd86nnT2 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) December 3, 2023

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Rahim Khan was also asked whether Telangana MLAs will be shifted to Bengaluru. "If that situation comes, then party high command will decide," he said while speaking to reporters.

The counting of votes is still underway.