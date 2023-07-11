Tilak award for PM Modi in Pune; Sharad Pawar, Ajit to share stage with him

At a time when a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are likely to share the stage for an awards function on August 1. Moreover, even Ajit Pawar, who was recently sworn in as deputy chief minister, is also expected to be present at the function.

This comes as in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award on August 1, according to the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust. The award, which includes a memento and citation, is being presented to the prime minister in recognition of his leadership and his efforts to instill a sense of patriotism among citizens.

"PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award," the Trust said.

The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) is all set to confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon PM Modi on the 103rd death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. As per the organisers, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees.

Some of the other invitees to the function include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde.

It may be noted that just a few days back, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, in a move that shocked state politics. In response to the split, Sharad Pawar reminded PM Modi of his recent remarks about the "corruption" of NCP leaders and asked him to act against those who are guilty.

"It seems the Prime Minister has exonerated the NCP and all those against whom he had levelled allegations. I am happy today that he gave cabinet berths to some colleagues from NCP. It shows the allegations against corruption were not factual. I am thankful to the PM for this," Sharad Pawar had said.

During an interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) booth workers in Bhopal on June 27, Modi mentioned that there are allegations of scams of nearly Rs 70,000 crore against NCP, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, irrigation scam and illegal mining scam.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: GST Council to consider legal opinion on taxing online gaming