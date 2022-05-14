Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tenders resignation

Tripura Chief Minister (CM) Biplab Kumar Deb, on Saturday, said that he has submitted his resignation to the governor.

Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation, says Biplab Deb after resigning as Tripura CM.

Deb made the announcement after meeting Governor SN Arya at the Raj Bhavan, Agartala.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

Varma is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit, says a news agency.

On Thursday, Deb met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

Tripura is slated to go to assembly elections in 2023.

(With input from agencies)