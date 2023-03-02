Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes in three northeastern states today

Counting of votes in three northeastern states– Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will take place today. The elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya took place on February 27 whereas polling took place in Tripura on February 16 in a single phase. These states have more than 62.8 lakh voters combined including 31.47 lakh women, 97,000 electors over the age of 80, and 31,700 PwD voters. Around 1.76 lakh first-time voters participated in the elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. The BJP which is a part of the coalition government in all three states is eyeing a victory in Tripura and a comeback in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The Left, on the other hand, fought in these elections with arch-rivals Congress.
Key candidates to watch out for in these elections are Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Mukul Sangma, James Sangma, and Ernest Mawrie in Meghalaya; Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Kuzholuzo Neinu, Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, and Khriehu Liezetsu in Nagaland; and Chief Minister Manik Saha, Papia Datta, Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Jitendra Chowdhury in Tripura.
Check latest updates about counting of votes in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya on BusinessToday.In:
As per the India Today- Axis My India exit poll, the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP) is projected to win 18-24 seats whereas the United Democratic Party (UDP) is likely to be the second biggest opponent with 8-12 seats in the 60-seat-strong assembly. The BJP is expected to somehow improve its performance from 2 seats in 2018 to 4-8 seats this time around whereas the Congress and the TMC will likely win 6-12 seats and 5-9 seats respectively.
Counting of votes to begin across the three northeastern states-- Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura-- will begin at 8am. Heavy security has been deployed at counting centres. -- ANI
