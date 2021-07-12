Twitter restores blue tick on Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's account

Newly appointed Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar had lost the blue tick from his Twitter handle for a brief period on Monday morning. Twitter has now restored the blue tick, which signifies that the handle is verified, to Chandrasekhar's account.

Twitter sources have stated that the name change of Chandrasekhar's handle on the micro-blogging site could be the reason for the removal of the blue tick. Rajeev Chandrasekhar had changed his name on his Twitter handle from Rajeev MP to Rajeev_GOI.

Twitter's verification policy states that if an account holder changes their username. Twitter may automatically remove the blue verified tick from a user's account. A verified account can also lose the blue tick from their handle if they are inactive for a period of six months.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is a three-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, He has served on various parliamentary standing committees. On July 7, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Chandrashekhar is an MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology along with an Advanced Management Program from Harvard University. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, 57, enjoyed a long career as a successful entrepreneur across multiple industries.

