UPA’s name likely to be changed at Bengaluru Opposition meet, seat-sharing formula to be discussed: Report   

Opposition meeting in Bengaluru: The name of the new alliance of anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) factions will likely be changed in the two-day opposition meeting scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from July 17-18. The alliance comprises Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) among others.

The new alliance of anti-BJP parties will arrive at a common minimum programme in this meeting. Opposition parties are likely to discuss the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and suggest reforms to the Election Commission of India (ECI), India Today reported quoting sources.

During this meeting, the Opposition will also discuss the seat-sharing formula on a seat-to-seat basis for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources further said a common secretariat is likely to be set up for the proposed alliance.

Sub-committees are likely to be formed for the drafting of common minimum programme, communication points for the alliance and chalking out the joint campaigning of parties including rallies, conventions, and agitations.

Opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren will attend the meeting. K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik and Jagan Mohan Reddy will give the Bengaluru Opposition meeting a miss.

The mega Opposition meeting comes in the backdrop of the split in Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the violence that ensued during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal that claimed many lives. This meeting also coincides with the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) upcoming meeting in Delhi before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20.

Ahead of the Opposition meeting, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh claimed PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are “baffled” and attempts are being made to resuscitate the NDA.

Ramesh was quoted as saying by ANI: “PM and BJP are baffled. After the Patna meeting (of Opposition), the PM suddenly thought of NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. Suddenly, it was reported that NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. This is a result of the meeting in Patna…”

(With India Today, ANI inputs)

Watch: IIT graduate gets caught for sending AI-written cover letter, people react as tweet goes viral

Watch: Oppenheimer quoted Bhagavad Gita after 1st atomic test; Cillian Murphy read Hindu scripture before shooting; Know about father of atomic bomb depicted in Christopher Nolan's movie

Watch: Hermès Birkin bag a better investment than gold and stock market? See what experts say about investing in the iconic luxury handbags, inspired by style icon Jane Birkin who passed away at 76

Watch: Nifty, Sensex trade higher; Wipro, TechM, LTIMindtree among top gainers; Tata Motors, ICICI Bank top losers; ZEEL, Angel One, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, other buzzing stocks on July 17

Watch: Wimbledon 2023: 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win second Grand Slam; Know all about the World no. 1 from Spain

Also Read: Economic loss due to floods estimated to be up to Rs 15,000 crore: SBI Ecowrap

Also Read: Cash-strapped Pakistan to outsource Islamabad Airport by August 12, says Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Also Read: Reliance Brands in talks to buy Alia Bhatt’s childwear brand Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore: Report