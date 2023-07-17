Reliance Brands in talks to buy Alia Bhatt’s childwear brand Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore: Report  

Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Industries’ retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures, is in talks to fully acquire Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s childwear brand Ed-a-Mamma for around Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore.

The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, The Economic Times reported citing industry executives aware of the matter.

If the acquisition goes through, it is expected to bolster Reliance’s kidswear portfolio. Ed-a-Mamma was started in 2020 after Alia Bhatt saw a lack of a world-class home-grown brand that provided sustainable clothing options for kids at affordable rates.

The brand has been selling largely through online platforms like FirstCry, AJIO, Myntra, Amazon, and Tata CLIQ apart from its own webstore. The brand is also sold via retail chains like Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop.

The brand was started with kidswear targeted at children between the age groups of 4 to 12. Earlier this year, it also launched a clothing line for infants with dresses for girls, sleepsuits, and bodysuits among others.

Commenting on her plans for Ed-a-Mamma for the next 2-3 years, Bhatt told PTI in October last year: “I would like to expand more into the infant segment. I would like to even add more vertical categories in and around the space of family care." She also said that her brand is more about storytelling to help children understand the planet better and make them more sensitive about the same.

At present, Reliance Brands has partnerships with several noted international brands in luxury, bridge-to-luxury, high premium and high street lifestyle segments such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Canali, Diesel, Dune, Hamleys, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, GAS, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer, and Micheal Kors among others.

