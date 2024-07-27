‘Was not allowed to speak...’: Mamata Banerjee storms out of NITI Aayog meeting, blasts PM Modi over ‘insulting behaviour’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that she didn’t get an opportunity to speak.

On NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “...I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but I was allowed to speak only for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the opposition who was participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting...”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the NITI Aayog’s ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27 to discuss the various development issues and policy matters. While several Opposition chief ministers skipped the meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also a part of the INDIA bloc, attended the meeting.

The TMC supremo further alleged that the Union Budget was full of “political bias”.

"The chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been asked to highlight the achievements of their tenure in office. They have also been asked to highlight the performing and non-performing departments/schemes of their government," sources told India Today TV ahead of the meeting.

The Opposition CMs who boycotted the meeting included Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and all three Congress CMs – Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana’s Revanth Reddy, announced to boycott the key meeting of the NITI Aayog.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also did not attend the meeting.

On July 26, Mamata Banerjee said the public policy think-tank brought by the Modi government should be scrapped and the Planning Commission restored.