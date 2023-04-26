Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh today. PM Modi reached Chandigarh to attend Badal’s last rite at 12 noon.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, several other ministers and leaders gave their condolences on the veteran leader's dismissal yesterday. The Prime Minister shared how Badal's demise felt like a "personal loss" to him and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed significantly to the nation.

PM Modi tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”

“Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted, giving his condolences, “Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society.”

“Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!” he wrote in his tweet.

On Tuesday night, the Centre announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across the country in view of Badal's death.

The Union Home Ministry, in a release to all the states, said that Badal died on April 25 and, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Central government has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on April 26 and 27 throughout India.

"On the days of mourning, the national flag will be flown half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days," it said.

