WATCH: Rahul Gandhi does 'sewa' at Amritsar's Golden Temple, video goes viral 

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Monday performed sewa at the famous Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar. As part of sewa, Gandhi along with other volunteers at the shrine was seen washing dishes. A Congress worker shared a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter), which has now gone viral.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Congress president Raja Warring said that Gandhi is on a personal and spiritual visit to the Harmandir Sahib. Warring also urged Congress party workers to not be present during Gandhi’s visit while adding that they could meet the Congress leader when he visits Punjab next time.

“Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkund Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time,” Punjab Congress President wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi doing “sewa” at Golden Temple by washing vessels! pic.twitter.com/9mTdULNG4z — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) October 2, 2023 Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit &… — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 2, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab visit comes at a time when the tensions between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have peaked over the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Khaira has been arrested in connection with a 2015 drugs case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A Punjab court on Saturday sent Khaira to 14-day judicial custody. “The police demanded a 7-day reman. After seeing the police’s evidence, the judge turned down their request. The court sent him to judicial remand of 14 days,” a counsel said. While Congress has cried foul and called Khaira’s arrest vindictive politics by AAP, the ruling party termed it as part of their “zero-tolerance policy” against drugs.

In 2015, two cases originated after a cross-border drug smuggling network was unearthed in Punjab’s Fazilka. Following this, heroin, gold biscuits, weapons, cartridges and Pakistani SIM cards were seized. Another case was pertaining to a fake passport racked run out of Delhi.

Earlier this year, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and BR Gavai quashed summoning order against Khaira in the drugs case. Not only Khaira’s arrest, some Congress leaders are also opposed to the grand old party’s alliance with AAP in Punjab for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

