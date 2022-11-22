Watch video: AAP MLA thrashed by party workers over MCD poll nominations, BJP city unit shares clip

MCD elections in Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections on December 5, a fresh controversy was out in the open after BJP city unit shared a purported clip of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being chased and beaten up by his party workers.

In the video, Yadav can be seen having a heated argument with his party workers, after which he was beaten up and hounded out of the office. He can be seen running away from a group of attackers and then entering a police station to take refuge.

BJP, which shared the video on Twitter, claimed that the AAP MLA was thrashed by party workers for giving tickets for MCD polls in exchange for money.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by AAP workers on the charge of selling tickets. Kejriwal ji, this is how the number of all the corrupt MLAs of AAP will come," Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.

पिट गए AAP के विधायक जी!



आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक गुलाब सिंह यादव को टिकट बेचने के आरोप में आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा करके पीटा।



केजरीवाल जी, ऐसे ही AAP के सभी भ्रष्टाचारी विधायकों का नंबर आएगा। pic.twitter.com/MArpoSi3E5 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 21, 2022

Reacting to the video, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that “Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of honest politics. Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs!”

Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’.



Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs!



A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls. pic.twitter.com/ig9rKuKl82 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

Reacting to BJP’s criticism, Yadav said that the BJP is scared and its fear of losing MCD polls was evident in such claims.

“BJP is making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chhawla police station now, and I have seen BJP's corporator and BJP's candidate from this ward present in the police station to save those people (who attacked)… what can be bigger proof than this. The media is present here, must ask the BJP,” he tweeted in Hindi. Later on, many AAP leaders retweeted his post showing their support for him.

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।

मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F — Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

The much-awaited polls for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are scheduled for December 4. The result for the same will be announced on December 7. The polls are predicted to be a two-party contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While BJP holds the civic reins in the national capital, AAP is in power in the state.