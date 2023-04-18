'Will remain with NCP': Ajit Pawar dismisses rumours that he may switch to BJP

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday dismissed all the rumours floating around of him joining hands with the BJP and said he will remain a part of the Sharad Pawar-led party.

He said there was not an "iota of truth" about him breaking ranks with the NCP and joining hands with the BJP.

"I am with NCP. I will remain with NCP. Whatever NCP decides, I will be there," Ajit Pawar told reporters outside Maharashtra Assembly.

"There is an attempt to create confusion about me and my people. There is not an iota of truth in whatever is being spread," he said.

The NCP leader also clarified that he did not take any signature of any MLAs regarding the rumours of joining hands with the BJP.

"No signatures of MLAs were taken. We are all loyalists of the NCP. No such talks or decision occurred (on BJP alliance). Now, all rumours should be put to rest," he said.

Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so, PTI reported.

Speaking to the reporters in Purandar area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar said whatever discussions are going on in the minds of the media are not there in "our minds".

"...There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. Somebody is trying to create news. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody's mind," the NCP chief said.

(With PTI inputs)