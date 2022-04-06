World divided but India took an independent stance: Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India’s independent stance has allowed it to prioritise national interests, without bowing to any global pressure. Modi was alluding to the Russia-Ukraine war when he said: “At a time when the world is divided into two blocs, India can take an independent stance for humanity. India has kept its national interests at the forefront".

Modi was speaking on BJP's 42nd foundation day.

“This year's foundation day has become very important due to three reasons. First, we are celebrating 75 years of independence; this is a major occasion for inspiration. Second, rapidly changing global situation, new opportunities are coming up for India continuously,”

“This is the amrutkal of India’s 75th year of Independence. That’s why we need to take local [products] to the global [scale] and ensure social justice. Working in this direction, the BJP is constantly strengthening its motto of ‘ek Bharat, shresth Bharat (one India, best India)’,”

“There was a time when people had resigned themselves to the belief that India cannot progress irrespective of the government in power. But today, every Indian proudly says that India is progressing at a rapid pace,” he said.

He further said that India is providing free rations to 80 crore people from the impoverished section of the society amid the biggest global threat in 100 years. "The Centre is spending around 3.5 lakh crore to ensure that no Indian sleeps hungry," he said.

Referring to opposition’s vote bank politics, PM Narendra Modi said: " They would promise welfare for a few and keep the majority in need. Discrimination and corruption were the results of vote-bank politics. But the BJP has successfully countered such politics with its clear and pure intentions."

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s national president JP Nadda said: “BJP has established itself not just as a political party but also a social welfare organization. Our opponents agree that we were the only party working to provide relief to the poor during the pandemic.”

The BJP launched a micro-donation campaign, where people can contribute as little as Rs 5.