'Would have been writing this from hospital...': Indian journalist attacked by pro-Khalistanis near embassy in US

An Indian journalist, based in Washington, claimed that he was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistani protestors outside the Indian Embassy in the United States. Jha was attacked by pro-Khalistani protestors while he was covering the protest on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

Jha, in a tweet on Sunday, thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him and helping him do his job. He claimed that he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by the Khalistani supporters. Jha also shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his Twitter handle.

"Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault," Jha wrote while sharing the video.

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area, ANI reported. The organisers used microphones to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

The pro-Khalistan protesters in support of Amritpal (Singh) waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service, Jha told ANI. "They even openly threatened to vandalize the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu," he added.

Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC condemned the 'grave' and 'unwarranted' attack on the senior journalist, adding that such activities underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called 'Khalistani protesters' and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism.

"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said in a statement.

The Indian embassy also thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.

