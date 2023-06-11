Wrestler protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan to address UP BJP rally today

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today.

As the party faces intense pressure to sack him due to the sexual harassment case filed by the female wrestlers against him, this rally is perceived as a show of strength for the leader.

Previously, Singh postponed his Jan Chetna Maharally in Ayodhya, scheduled for June 5, citing a police investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against him by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. He had also said there were “serious directions of the Supreme Court.”

“Some political parties are trying to disturb social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict through rallies. That is why we had decided to organise a Sant Sammelan at Ayodhya on June 5 to deliberate on the evil spreading in the entire society,” Brij Bhushan wrote in his Facebook post informing about the cancellation of the rally.

“But now that the police are investigating the allegations, I respect the serious directions issued by the Supreme Court. The ‘Jan Chetna Maharali, Ayodhya Chalo’ programme that was to be held on June 5 in Ayodhya, is therefore postponed for a few days,” he wrote, without confirming when the rally will be held next.

“With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, both in power and in the Opposition. For these reasons, my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me. I express my gratitude to everyone and assure you that my family and I will always be indebted to you,” he wrote.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, along with other wrestlers, have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing the women athletes.