Brij Bhushan Singh postpones Ayodhya rally after Supreme Court denies permission

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is postponing his upcoming rally, which was scheduled for June 5 in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court, due to the ongoing investigation of sexual assault allegations against him.

This announcement came after the authorities denied permission for the WFI chief’s rally.

Today earlier in the day, details of two FIRs and 10 complaints of sexual harassment filed against him by 7 female wrestlers were released in the public domain.

In the statement released by the BJP MP on Facebook, he said he respects the “Supreme Court’s directions” and is willing to cooperate with the police investigating the case against him.

“Some political parties are trying to disturb social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict through rallies. That is why we had decided to organise a Sant Sammelan at Ayodhya on June 5 to deliberate on the evil spreading in the entire society,” Brij Bhushan wrote in his post.

“But now that the police are investigating the allegations, I respect the serious directions issued by the Supreme Court. The ‘Jan Chetna Maharali, Ayodhya Chalo’ programme that was to be held on June 5 in Ayodhya, is therefore postponed for a few days,” he wrote, without confirming when the rally will be held next.

He also thanked the “lakhs of supporters and well-wishers from all religions, castes and regions” that supported him “in a humble way on this issue”.

“With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, both in power and in the Opposition. For these reasons, my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me,” he added.

“I express my gratitude to everyone and assure you that my family and I will always be indebted to you,” he wrote.

As per the details in the FIRs and complaints registered against Sharan, he has been accused of demanding sexual favours from each one of the seven complainants. In addition, at least 10 complaints of molestation have also been registered against him.