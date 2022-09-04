Yogendra Yadav resigns from coordination committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Activist Yogendra Yadav on Sunday announced that he had resigned from the coordination committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of about 40 farmer unions. The SKM had spearheaded the farmers' movement against three farm laws that were repealed later. In a letter, Yadav said he will no longer be in the coordination committee of the SKM but will remain a 'soldier' of the body.

Yadav said he will no longer be able to shoulder the responsibility of being the member of the coordination committee. "It is important that the energies of all movements and opposition political parties be joined to fight against the anti-farmer government. So, for this I am in touch with other movements as well apart from farmers' movement," he said.

The activist further stated that seeing his priority, it will not be possible for him to do justice with the responsibility of the coordination committee of SKM. He appealed to the farmer body to relieve him and said that Jai Kisan Andolan President Avik Saha will be available to shoulder the responsibilities in his place.

Yadav had joined the farmers in demanding the roll back of three laws. He was, however, suspended by the body last year in October for a month after he had met the families of the BJP workers killed during the Lakhimpur violence.