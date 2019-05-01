Slowdown Blues: Royal Enfield sales decline 17% to 62,879 units in April

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Wednesday reported 17 per cent fall in total sales to 62,879 units in April.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 76,187 units in April 2018, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 21 per cent to 59,137 units in April as against 74,627 units in the year-ago month, it said.

Exports during the month under review surged 140 per cent to 3,742 units as compared to 1,560 units in April 2018.

The company said its manufacturing facilities at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Tamil Nadu, which underwent scheduled maintenance between April 22-30 have resumed normal operations from May 1.

The company, which last month announced the appointment of former Ashok Leyland chief executive Vinod K Dasari as its CEO and also a board member at Eicher Motors, has earmarked Rs 700 crore towards capex for the current fiscal.

The planned capex will include completion of the construction work of the technology centre, phase-2 of the Vallam Vadagal plant in Tamil Nadu and towards the development of new platforms and products.

It also last month forayed into the South Korean market with the opening of its first flagship store in Seoul with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributor partner.

