2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022: MEA tells Rajya Sabha 

Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including over 2 lahks last year, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In the last three years, the highest number of citizens - 2,25,620 - renounced their citizenship in 2022. This number was 1,63,370 in 2021, and 85,256 in 2020. These details were shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while replying to a question by AAP MP Narain Dass Gupta in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also Shared the year-wise numbers of those who renounced their citizenship. As per the details, 1,31,489 citizens renounced their citizenship in 2015, 1,41,603 in 2016, and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while 1,20,923 people left in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013, and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 was 16,63,440.

To a specific question on the number of Indians who obtained citizenship of the United Arab Emirates and settled permanently in Dubai, the minister said five Indian nationals obtained citizenship of the UAE during the last three years. He also shared a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Centre was aware of the issue of Indian professionals fired by US tech majors in recent months. Of these, he said, a certain percentage was likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas.

The minister said India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US. "It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," he said.