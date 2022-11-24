Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police recovers '5 large knives' used by Aaftab, says report

In the latest twist to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a news report said the police found the five knives used by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to chop her body into 35 pieces.

"Aaftab has told police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives, which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation," said ANI quoting Delhi Police sources.

Aaftab is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying Poonawala is undergoing Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), a psychological analysis test. The process for the test on Aaftab is being done at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew. On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed. He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes. He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.



