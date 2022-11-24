Shraddha Walkar murder: Amit Shah chips in, says will ensure strictest punishment for killer

Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure that Shraddha Walkar's killer will get the strictest punishment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. "I have my eye on the matter. Delhi Police, prosecution will ensure whoever killed Shraddha Walkar will get strictest punishment in least time," he added at a media event.

The minister also mentioned that Walkar had sent a letter to the police under the Maharashtra government that she was being threatened and that she would be killed and cut into pieces. Despite this, no action was taken. "Yesterday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there will be a probe into the matter. Our government was not in power at the time, but strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he stated.

A complaint submitted by Shraddha Walkar to the Tulinj police station in Mumbai recently came under the spotlight, wherein she accused her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala of threatening to kill and cut her body in pieces and throw it away.

Earlier in the day, Poonawala was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) laboratory in Rohini for a polygraph test. The 28-year-old has to undergo a set of tests to ascertain his emotional, mental, physiological and psychological well-being. The narco analysis cannot be conducted if he is found to be "disturbed" in the preliminary tests.

The narco analysis involves administering the individual medication which reduces their self-consciousness and allows them to speak freely. Polygraph test, on the other hand, records physiological phenomena such as blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration, and the data is used to determine whether the person is speaking the truth.

Poonawala has been accused of strangling and killing Shraddha Walkar on May 18 this year. He also put the chopped body parts in a 300-litre fridge before disposing them of. Both of them met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

