9 killed, several injured as speeding car rams into crowd who came to see Thar-dumper collision in Ahmedabad

At least nine people, including a police constable, were killed and several others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a crowd on ISKCON bridge in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Thursday. The crowd had gathered at the area after another accident involving a Thar and a dumper took place earlier.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 1 am when the Jaguar car moving at a very high speed ploughed into a crowd gathered there.

"At around 1 am, a Thar (SUV) collided with a truck at ISKCON Bridge on SG (Sarkhej-Gandhinagar) Highway. After receiving information about the accident, local traffic police and a Home Guard jawan reached the spot to manage the traffic and handle the situation. Out of curiosity, several bystanders also gathered at the spot to check what had happened," Satellite police station inspector K Y Vyas told news agency PTI.

"When they were on the bridge, a speeding Jaguar car rammed into the crowd, killing five persons on the spot, while four persons died during treatment. The deceased included a constable and a Home Guard jawan. Nearly 10 persons who received injuries were admitted to different hospitals," he said.

It has been learnt that most of the deceased and injured youth belonged to other cities and were living in the city as paying guests. The parents and other family members of the deceased reached the hospital and demanded harshest punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"The accident that happened last night on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad is very sad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. Praying to God for speedy recovery of the injured. The state government has given the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh and the injured Rs 50,000 will help," he said.

The crossroads under the ISKCON bridge is a popular hangout spot for youngsters during night hours, as they gather there to have tea and snacks.

Many people wanting to travel to other towns and cities also gather at the ISKCON crossroads to catch buses or private vehicles.

