'Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke.’ Salman Khan announces his NFT launch with Bollycoin

After Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan launched his non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Salman Khan is set to be the next one to bring out tokens for his fans soon. "Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on bollycoin.com," Khan said on Twitter.



According to BollyCoin.com, digital collectibles from Bollywood will be auctioned on Ethereum blockchain for Bollywood fans from around the world to own NFTs of their favourite Bollywood films and celebrities.



Sharat Chandra, a blockchain and emerging tech evangelist told the Economic Times, "NFTs have caught the imagination of Bollywood superstars. Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have set the ball rolling.”



"More mainstream Bollywood artists and creators would follow their footsteps in utilising blockchain technology for creating superior fan engagement experience through fan tokens, digital collectibles, and avatars," he added.



Bollycoin aims to become the world's largest Bollywood NFT marketplace, and it wants to achieve this through tie-ups with big producers and celebrities in the film industry, in order to create iconic and exclusive NFTs.



Bollycoin not only has Atul Agnihotri, Armand Poonawala, Kyle Lopez, Aaliya Kanuga, Karamvir Sachdev, and Sujith Somraj on its roster, but is also partnering with Arbaaz Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions.



Hitesh Malwiya, founder, itsblockchain.com told ET that Salman Khan’s partnership with Bollychain is great news and with him launching his NFT collection more celebrities and production studios will follow the lead.