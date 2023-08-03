Actor Chrisann Pereira, cleared of charges in drug case in Sharjah, returns to India; here's what Mumbai Police said

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who was implicated in a drugs case in UAE, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie "Sadak 2", was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento that some persons had asked her to hand over to someone in the UAE. The actor spent nearly a month in prison in Sharjah.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mumbai DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said that Chrisann had been arrested in Sharjah for a drug case and got bail. He said Chrisann's mother filed a complaint in Mumbai regarding the case that she didn't take the drugs herself, it had been planted, and a few people had played a role in this.

Based on the complaint, the police began the probe and found that three people who had a rivalry with Pereira gave her a memento in which they planted the drugs.

After the probe into the case, the authorities in Sharjah released her but she could not return to Mumbai immediately due to some legal formalities. After completion of the legal formalities, authorities in the UAE allowed the actor to leave for India.

After Pereira's arrest in the UAE, two of the accused, Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate, allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange for her release, according to the news agency PTI.

The actor was released after the Mumbai Police sent case-related documents to authorities in the UAE. The Mumbai Police in June filed a chargesheet against Paul, Bobhate, and another person for allegedly framing Pereira in the drugs case.

(With inputs from PTI)