Aftab, Shradhha's payment details of Himachal hotel accessed, both paid together

Aftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walker, who stayed at a hotel in Tosh village near Kasol of Himachal Pradesh from 6 to 8 April, had made the payment together, according to transaction details that have surfaced now.

The police suspect that Aftab, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Chattarpur on May 18, had hatched the plan during their trip to Himachal, made just a month before the gruesome crime.

The cops believe that it is very much possible that Aftab may have planned the killing in Kasol. They are now scanning the registers of every hotel in Kasol and Tosh. Tosh village is 30 kms from Kasol.



Aftab and Shraddha had stayed at White Lots hotel in Tosh village of Himachal. They checked in on April 6 and went for trekking the next day to Kutla. They returned on April 8 and made the payment to hotel owner Kamal Chand.

The hotel owner did not make any entry in the register but Aftab had given him his Aadhaar card. Shraddha had paid Rs 870 while Aftab made Rs 720. They used to make payments together. Chand, the owner of the hotel, said that he did not feel Shradhha was scared.

Aftab allegedly killed Shraddha, a native of Mumbai's Vasai, in his rented apartment on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Earlier this week, the police found the five knives that Aftab used to kill Shraddha.

News agency ANI recently reported that Aaftab told the police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives, which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation, the report said citing sources.

Aaftab and Shraddha, who met on a dating site - Bumble, were in a relationship and moved in together to a rented apartment in Chhatarpur. Shraddha's father Vikas Walker filed a case on November 10 after he learned that his daughter's friends were not able to connect with her. The case was first filed with the Mumbai Police, which asked the Delhi Police to probe as they were living in the city.

