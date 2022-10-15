After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy on Saturday informed that it has increased the prices of full cream milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi and NCR. Mother Dairy's announcement comes just hours after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the Amul brand, hiked the prices by a similar amount.

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the company is only revising the prices of full cream and cow milk variants. The revision in these two variants is effective from October 16, 2022. This is the second increase in prices by Mother Dairy in two months. In August, the Noida-headquartered company hiked the prices by Rs 2. It said the prices were increased due to a rise in several input costs (procurement and feed and fodder costs).

The company had then said that the farm prices of raw milk had gone up by 10 per cent to 11 per cent in the last five months. It said the surge in farm prices had only been partially passed onto the consumers.

Earlier today, Amul hiked the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 63 per litre. Previously, the price of full cream milk was Rs 61 per litre. Amul Shakti milk is now available at Rs 50 per litre, Amul Gold at Rs 62 per litre and Amul Taza at Rs 56 per litre. The upwards revision in prices comes just ahead of Diwali.

Amul had also increased the prices by a similar amount in August. Before that, the prices were hiked in March.