AIIMS Delhi's server down since morning; ransomware attack suspected  

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday informed that its server was down since morning due to which digital services like smart lab, billing, report generation, and appointment system were affected.

All these services are running on manual mode currently, the premier health institute said.

"Today, the server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS-New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital services...have been affected," AIIMS said in a statement.

The institute said that the NIC team working at AIIMS has informed that this may be a ransomware attack which is being reported to and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities.

"Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC)," the statement said.

AIIMS and NIC will take due precautions to prevent future such attacks, the institute said.