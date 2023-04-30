Air India cockpit entry incident: DGCA issues show cause notice to AI CEO, flight safety head

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued show cause notices to Air India CEO and flight safety head for lapses in reporting about the Dubai-Delhi flight incident - where a pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit - on February 27, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

This comes just days after the regulator directed the airline to deroster the entire crew till investigations are complete. A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit.

The official at the DGCA said though prima-facie, the cabin crew seemed to have no role in the incident, the entire crew of the flight had been derostered pending probe. There is an allegation, which is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply, and the pilot concerned will also be allowed to present his case, the official said.

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision on the matter is taken by the regulator.



Air India, on April 21, said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.



Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could violate norms.

(With inputs from PTI)