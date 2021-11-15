Airtel forms ESG committee for climate change initiatives

Communications solutions’ provider Bharti Airtel, today, announced that it has formed a Committee of Board of Directors (ESG Committee) to sharpen its focus towards the Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Manish Kejriwal, Lead Independent Director on the Board will take over as the Chairman of the ESG Committee.

Other Board members on the Committee include independent directors DK Mittal and Nisaba Godrej; non-executive director Rakesh Bharti Mittal, and Managing Director & CEO (India and South Asia), Gopal Vittal.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said: “Businesses have the responsibility to sharpen their ESG agendas to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and ensure inclusive growth. This empowered committee ensures that ESG is a priority for the Board in order to create long-term value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices.”

The ESG Committee will help with strategic guidance and will oversee the company’s progress on ESG targets, initiatives and best practices. It will also produce initiatives to respond to challenges posed by climate change through sustainable business practices.

Airtel had already joined the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign and adopted targets to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations.

Airtel is a signatory to the UN Global Compact framework. It aligns its comprehensive Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) initiatives to the global body’s 10 principles spanning Environment, Human Rights, Anti-Corruption and Labour, the company claims.

