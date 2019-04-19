Airtel Payments Bank teams up with Bharti AXA for two-wheeler insurance

Airtel Payments Bank Friday announced it has teamed up with Bharti AXA General Insurance for a two-wheeler insurance product offering.

In a statement, Airtel Payments Bank said the product is available on MyAirtel App and at over 40,000 Airtel Payments Bank points across India during the first phase of launch.

"Airtel Payments Bank today (Friday) announced the launch of an attractive two-wheeler insurance product in association with Bharti AXA General Insurance," the statement said.

The offering entails personal accident cover, protection against third-party liabilities and inspection-free renewal through a fast, paperless process.

"Customers can also avail towing services at no extra cost on claim intimation, in the event the insured vehicle breaks down," the statement added.

Customers without an Airtel Payments Bank account can also avail this policy, it said adding that renewal of two-wheeler insurance can be done at Airtel Payments Bank banking point.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Bharti AXA General Insurance, said the partnership shall provide the company a massive reach and help offer cost-effective two-wheeler insurance to a wider audience across the country.

