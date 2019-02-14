Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's wedding card has a long message from Mukesh Ambani! Read it here

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash is set to get married to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta on March 9 this year. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Rusell and his wife Mona Mehta. Russell Mehta is the MD of the Indian arm of Rosy Blue Diamonds, a family-owned Indian/Belgian trading company. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and younger son Anant went to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on February 11 to offer the the first invite for Akash and Shloka's wedding.

The invitation card of the upcoming royal wedding has become public since then.

The invitation is packed in a pink box with an animated disc with Lord Krishna and Radha in the front. Bhajan starts playing as one opens the box. The box opens up to chambers with more pictures of Krishna and Radha. The inner chamber opens to an orange-colored wedding note with the inscription, "O Suryadeva, you are the light in our Akash. You illuminate our every Shloka."

There is also a handwritten note from Mukesh and Nita Ambani in the card. The note reads:

"With prayers to Lord Krishna, with blessings of our parents, and with immense joy and happiness, we invite you to the marriage of our beloved son Akash with his soulmate Shloka.

Marriage is a bond made in heaven, an eternal promise of love and companionship. As Akash and Shloka turn their childhood friendship into eternal love, they also turn our long and deep friendship with Mona and Russell into the loving bonds of family.

We are overjoyed to welcome Shloka in our family as out dearest daughter-in-law, and we wish her and Akash the most glorious life together.

As parents our wish for them is for their love to grow stronger, their friendship deeper and their smiles brighter, every single day. May their path ahead be abundantly and eternally blessed.

As Akash and Shloka set forth on this divine journey, we look forward to celebrating this most joyous occasion with you, and creating memories that will last us a lifetime.

We seek your blessings and good wishes for our children. With love, affection, and our warmest regards."

-- Nita & Mukesh

The next pages of card offer details of wedding functions.

The big wedding day will take place at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday March 9, followed by 'Mangal Parv' on March 10. The wedding will wrap up with 'Mangal Ashirwaad'-the reception.

Here's list of functions, dress code and location of the wedding:

Mangal Baraat

Time: 3.30pm

Location: Trident BKC MumbaiI

Tea at 6.30pm

Wedding ceremony at 7.30

Followed by dinner Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai

Attire: Indian Ceremonial

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - Mangal Parv

Wedding celebrations at 6.30

Followed by Dinner

Location: Jio World Centre BKC Mumbao

Attire: Formal

Monday, March 11, 2019 - Mangal Arshirwaad

Wedding reception at 7.30pm

Followed by dinner

Location: Jio World Centre, BKC Mumbai

Attire: Lounge Suit/Indian Formal

Akash and Shloka met while they were studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They got engaged last year in June at the Jio World Centre. Akash Ambani will also throw a bachelor's party in St. Moritz, Switzerland from February 23 and 25.