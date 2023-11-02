All primary schools in Delhi to be closed for next 2 days due to air pollution

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will be closed for the next 2 days due to air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Delhi's air quality in the last few days has deteriorated, with AQI going past 400 (severe).

On Thursday, the smoky haze shrouded the city, obscuring the skyline and hiding the sun, due to a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions. An official from the India Meteorological Department reported that visibility reduced to just 500 metres at the Safdarjung Observatory around 7 am, gradually improving to 800 metres as temperatures increased during the day.

At 3 pm, the city's AQI reached 378. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday. Several areas within the city, including Punjabi Bagh (439), Dwarka Sector-8 (420), Jahangirpuri (403), Rohini (422), Narela (422), Wazirpur (406), Bawana (432), Mundka (439), Anand Vihar (452) and New Moti Bagh (406), recorded 'severe' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and trigger respiratory problems, exceeded the safe limit of 60 microgramme per cubic metre by six to seven times in these areas. Health professionals have expressed concerns that air pollution is increasing asthma and lung problems in children and the elderly.

Earlier today, the Centre's pollution control panel issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital. This action comes as part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- the Centre's air pollution control plan that is implemented in the region during the winter season.

At a meeting to review the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that the pollution levels are only "expected to increase further" owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing.

It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and diesel-guzzling trucks, and medium and heavy goods vehicles (except those involved in essential services).

(With inputs from PTI)